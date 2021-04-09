LONDON (AFP) - Here are 10 key dates in the life of Britain's Prince Philip, who died Friday at age 99:

Birth

June 10, 1921: Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark is born on a kitchen table in Corfu. Aged 18 months, he was spirited out of Greece in an orange box when his uncle, King Constantine I, was forced to abdicate.

School

May 1939: In the run-up to World War II, Prince Philip finishes his schooling at Gordonstoun in Scotland and joins the British navy.

War

Sept 2, 1945: The Prince is present in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrender. He was mentioned in dispatches for his service during the war and took part in the battles of Crete and Cape Matapan and the allied invasion of Sicily.

Marriage



Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose on the day of their engagement in London in July 1947. PHOTO: AFP



Nov 20, 1947: Prince Philip marries Princess Elizabeth, lifting some of the post-war gloom. Distant cousins, they met in 1939 and stayed in touch during the war. Having renounced his Greek and Danish titles, he is created the Duke of Edinburgh shortly before his wedding.

Accession

Feb 6, 1952: King George VI dies and Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen Elizabeth II while in Kenya on a Commonwealth tour. Prince Philip is forced to abandon his naval career.

Charity

1956: He launches the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme, designed to teach youngsters self-reliance and public service. Millions of young people have since taken part.

Anniversary

Nov 20, 1997: Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth celebrate their golden wedding anniversary. In a rare public tribute, she said: "He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments. But he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years."

Consort

April 18, 2009: He becomes the longest-serving royal consort in British history, overtaking Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III.

Honour



Britain's Prince Philip visits the Admiralty Board and Admiralty House in London on Nov 23, 2011. PHOTO: AFP



June 10, 2011: The Queen makes her husband the Lord High Admiral, the titular head of the British navy, to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Retirement

May 4, 2017: Buckingham Palace announces that Prince Philip will step down from public duties later in the year.