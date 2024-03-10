Swiss police search for six missing skiers near Matterhorn

GENEVA - Police in Switzerland's Valais canton on Sunday were searching for six people who went missing during a ski tour that departed from the Alpine town of Zermatt.

The skiers went missing around Tête Blanche mountain on Saturday on the Zermatt-Arolla path, near the Matterhorn mountain that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy, police said.

"The weather conditions are currently very bad, which makes the emergency response very difficult," the police said, without disclosing information about the six missing people.

Zermatt is a popular mountain resort renowned for skiing and attracts tourists from around the world. REUTERS

