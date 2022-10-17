Suspected gas blast at restaurant in Spain injures seven

The blast occurred at a Japanese restaurant in the northeastern Spanish city of Tarragona. PHOTO: TWITTER
Updated
Published
5 min ago

MADRID - A suspected gas explosion wounded at least seven people at a Japanese restaurant in the northeastern Spanish city of Tarragona on Sunday, officials said.

The blast happened at around 4pm local time when the restaurant was closed, Pau Ricoma, mayor of Tarragona, told reporters.

"Two people who were passing by were hurt," he told local media.

In all, seven people were injured, two seriously.

All were taken to hospital.

"It is not clear what caused the explosion but it is almost certainly gas," Ricoma said.

The Mossos d'Escuadra, the Catalan regional police, have opened an investigation. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Ireland 'numb' as 10 die in petrol station explosion
Chicago building explosion injures 6, fire dept says

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top