Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez will announce decision on resignation at 0900 GMT

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks to the media on the day of his meeting with Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris to discuss recognising the Palestinian state, in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
Updated
Apr 29, 2024, 05:05 PM
Published
Apr 29, 2024, 04:00 PM

MADRID - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will announce his decision on his possible resignation in a televised statement at 0900 GMT, an hour earlier than previously announced, his office said on Monday.

Sanchez, 52, surprised both foes and allies alike when he said on Wednesday he was taking several days away from public duty to consider quitting.

He made his announcement on the same day a court said it would investigate his wife, Begona Gomez, for influence peddling and business corruption, allegations he said were false and orchestrated by his conservative opponents.

State broadcaster TVE said Sanchez went to the Zarzuela palace outside Madrid on Monday morning to speak to King Felipe VI without saying what they discussed.

If there are fresh elections or a vote in parliament to swear in a new leader, they must involve the head of state.

Key members of his Socialist (PSOE) government including Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero and Santos Cerdan, a top official in his party, were seen arriving at the Moncloa palace in Madrid ahead of the announcement. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top