Spain arrests five after civil guards die in drug chase

MADRID - Spain’s civil guard on Feb 10 announced five arrests after a drug traffickers’ boat hit a patrol vessel and killed two officers during a chase.

The civil guard arrested three of the boat’s passengers following the Feb 9 incident in the southern port of Barbate, near Cadiz, that also saw two officers injured.

Two others who travelled by vehicle to pick up the passengers were also detained, the civil guard said.

The AUGC, an association representing the paramilitary police, and Spanish media shared a video showing a night-time chase in the port involving several vessels.

One of the two injured officers remains in hospital but is out of danger, the civil guard added.