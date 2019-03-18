One feared dead, several injured in shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht, police investigating possible terrorist motive

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS, AFP) - Dutch police said several people had been injured on Monday (March 18) in a shooting that took place in a tram in the central city of Utrecht.

Authorities suspect one person was killed, a police spokesman said.

The suspected shooter is still at large, said Dutch media, citing the police.

Police only spoke of one gunman but did not rule out the possibility there might be others, the ANP news agency quoted police as saying.

Dutch authorities have raised the terrorism threat level to its highest for the Utrecht province, and schools in the city have been instructed to keep their doors closed.

The shooting might have had a terrorist motive, a police spokesman said. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was “deeply concerned” about the incident. The Dutch Anti-Terrorism Coordinator was holding a crisis meeting, Dutch media reported.

Utrecht police said a square at a tram station outside the city centre had been cordoned off as emergency services were at the scene.

"A shooting occurred on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht... Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter,” Utrecht police said on Twitter.

“It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help.”

Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram.

Police could not immediately provide further details about the shooting incident and could not say how badly hurt the victims were. The victims’ identity was unknown.

Local broadcaster RTV Utrecht quoted one eyewitness as saying he had seen a woman lying on the ground amid some kind of confrontation. Several men ran away from the scene, the witness said.

