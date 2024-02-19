Russia trying to attack beyond captured Avdiivka, Ukraine warns

NOVOOLEKSANDRIVKA, Donetsk Region - Russian troops launched multiple attacks to the west of the recently captured Avdiivka in a bid to force more gains on the battlefield, a Ukrainian army spokesman on Feb 18.

Facing manpower and ammunition shortages, Ukraine was forced to withdraw from the industrial hub in the eastern Donetsk region, handing Moscow its first major territorial gain since May 2023.

“The enemy is trying to actively develop its offensive,” Mr Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Ukrainian army commander leading Kyiv’s troops in the area, said on state TV on Feb 18.

Ukraine’s general staff reported 14 failed Russian attacks on the village of Lastochkyne, around 2km to the west of Avdiivka’s northern edge.

“But our considerable forces are entrenched there,” Mr Lykhoviy said.

He also reported failed Russian attacks near the villages of Robotyne and Verbove in the southern Zaporizhzhia region – one of the few places where Ukraine managed to regain ground during last year’s counter-offensive.

But he said it would be “very difficult” for Russia to break through there, given heavy Ukrainian defensive lines and natural conditions of the terrain.

“The situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector is stable... No positions have been lost in the Zaporizhzhia sector,” he said on Feb 18 on state TV.

“The enemy was kicked in the teeth and retreated,” he added.

‘Important victory’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb 17 hailed the capture of Avdiivka as an “important victory” for his troops, just days ahead of the second anniversary of the invasion.

The battle for Avdiivka was one of the bloodiest of the two-year war, drawing comparisons with Russia’s assault on Bakhmut, which it captured last May at the cost of tens of thousands of soldiers.

Avdiivka had symbolic importance to both Kyiv and Moscow – seen as a marker of Ukrainian resistance after it briefly fell to Russian-backed separatists in 2014.