Russia says it thwarted Ukraine drone attacks on Moscow region with ‘electronic warfare’

KYIV – Russia said on Sunday it thwarted Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and its region, a day after a “heinous” missile strike killed seven people and wounded 148 in Ukraine’s Chernihiv.

Both sides have reported regular drone incursions during the conflict, with strikes on Russian territory becoming increasingly regular.

“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by drone on infrastructure in Moscow and the Moscow region was thwarted,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The Moscow-bound drone was destroyed by “electronic warfare” and crashed into an uninhabited area after losing control, the ministry said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin thanked Russia’s military for their work on the Telegram messaging app.

Aviation agency Rosaviatsia said flights to the Domodedovo and Vnukovo international airports were “temporarily limited” at night before returning to normal, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

A Ukrainian drone raid also hit a railway station in the western Russian city of Kursk, injuring five people, the regional governor said early on Sunday.

In the southern region of Rostov that borders Ukraine, Russian air defence intercepted two Ukrainian drones, the governor said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed “a tangible answer” to Saturday’s attack on the northern city of Chernihiv, which came during the Orthodox holiday of the Transfiguration of the Lord as some attended morning church services.

Mr Vyacheslav Chaus, governor of the Chernihiv region, announced “7 people dead, 148 people received injuries” in an update on Sunday.

“Forty-one people remain in hospitals. Fifteen people underwent surgeries,” he said in a post on Telegram, adding that “more than 500 homes suffered damage”.

Mr Zelensky said the dead included a six-year-old girl, and that there were 15 children among the wounded.