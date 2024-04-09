Russia says it calls emergency IAEA board meeting on Zaporizhzhia attacks

Russia's representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mikhail Ulyanov attends the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, at which issues regarding Iran and Ukraine are on the agenda, in Vienna, Austria, March 4, 2024. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner/ File photo
Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 01:09 AM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 01:09 AM

VIENNA - Russia's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday his country had called an emergency meeting of the watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors over what it says are Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"Russia requested an extraordinary session of the Board with regard to the recent attacks and provocations of the armed forces of Ukraine against the #ZNPP," Mikhail Ulyanov said on social media platform X. The Board's rules state that any country on it, such as Russia, can call a meeting. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top