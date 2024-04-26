Russia attacks Ukraine's rail lines to disrupt supply of US arms, source says

KYIV - Russia is targeting Ukrainian rail lines with airstrikes to disrupt the delivery of desperately needed US weapons to the front and complicate military logistics, a Kyiv intelligence source said on April 26.

The US approved a US$61 billion (S$80 billion) aid package for Ukraine this week and said the first deliveries should arrive in a matter of days, easing acute shortages of artillery shells that have hamstrung Kyiv's forces for months.

As the aid was finalised after six months of congressional wrangling, Russia's defence minister said on April 23 that Moscow would increase attacks on logistics centres and storage sites holding Western weapons.

On April 25, Ukrainian rail infrastructure was targeted by Russian strikes in the eastern Donetsk region, northeastern Kharkiv region and central Cherkasy region, the national rail company said.

The attack in Donetsk, which is the main focus of Russia's offensive in the east, killed three electrical mechanics working for the railway company and wounded four more, it said.

In Kharkiv, which borders Russia, a strike hit the railway station in the city of Balakliia, injuring 13 people, including three rail workers, officials said.

The town of Balakliia was liberated from Russian forces in 2022.