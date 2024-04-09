Russia allows LNG producer Novatek to set up own security guard

FILE PHOTO: Participants walk past the Novatek stand during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 10:49 PM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 10:49 PM

MOSCOW - The Russian parliament on Tuesday voted to give the country's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Novatek the right to establish its own security guard to protect its facilities.

Novatek joins energy companies such as Gazprom and Rosneft, as well as oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, in receiving rights to set up their own security forces to safeguard infrastructure.

Novatek's Ust-Luga gas processing complex and a Baltic Sea terminal were attacked by Ukrainian drones in January.

Russia plans to defend oil and gas facilities with missile systems after Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure since the start of the year, hitting numerous large oil refineries in an attempt to cripple Moscow's military and curb its army's advances. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top