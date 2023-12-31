Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting civilians in Belgorod, in emergency UN meeting

UNITED NATIONS - Russia accused Ukraine of targeting civilian areas in one of its cities and using cluster munitions, during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Dec 30 requested by Moscow.

Russia claimed Ukraine attacked the city of Belgorod with missiles and rockets on Dec 30, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens more.

“(It was a) deliberate, indiscriminate attack against a civilian target,” said Russia’s ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, claiming that Kyiv targeted a sports centre, an ice rink and a university.

“UN Security Council members have an opportunity to do their duty and assess the damage done to a Russian city, Belgorod,” he said, holding up a QR code linking to what he said was video of the attack’s aftermath.

Ukrainian allies quickly retorted, saying Russia had unleashed the war. The French envoy said Ukraine was simply defending itself under UN laws, while Moscow was “trampling” over the UN Charter.