Revellers spend New Year stuck 50m up at French funfair

RENNES, FRANCE (AFP) - It was only supposed to last a few minutes for a thrill on New Year's Eve, but eight French people ended up spending the night stuck high up in the air on a giant funfair ride.

"It was long, it was cold and it was frightening," said 23-year-old Antoine, wrapped in a survival blanket around dawn Tuesday (Jan 1).

"I never thought I'd get out. It was very traumatic," he said after the fire brigade brought an end to the nine-hour ordeal in the Brittany city of Rennes.

Five teenagers, Antoine and two other adults had climbed aboard the 52-metre metal arm called "BomberMaxxx" for a spin above the town centre during the evening.

"We saw sparks, heard a big metal noise and feared the worst," said Beatrice, mother of 13-year-old Louna.

il est 4h du matin à #Rennes en ce 1er jour de #2019

Voila maintenant 8 Heures (huit) que les mineurs sont bloqués en haut de cette attraction....

#fêteforaine (Attraction #Bombermaxxx ) pic.twitter.com/4v4Zp7O3s3 — Mirabeau (@FranceMirabeau) January 1, 2019

The ride's owner Alexandre Thinel said "a new part broke and it blocked".

"It's a technical incident that has never happened before.

"Fortunately there was no danger to clients. The only problem was getting them down," he said.

01/01/19 à 1h49 ils sont toujours en haut de la nacelle du #bombermaxxx à la fête foraine de #rennes Plus de 5 heures bloqués ! pic.twitter.com/Fk9oOkOtAi — Marie Toumit (@MarieToumit) January 1, 2019

Firemen made several attempts to extract the revellers but their 30-metre ladder was too short.

A helicopter was later called in and the first to be saved was winched up to the helicopter just before midnight.

Then over several hours a rope system was set up to help evacuate the others one by one.

#rennes,#fêteforaine : huit personnes en haut du bombermaxxx depuis maintenant plus de quatre heures, notre reportage demain. pic.twitter.com/SmmwWLvvjs — Rennesinfosautrement (@jeanchriscollet) January 1, 2019

In the early hours of the morning a fight broke out between the families and fairground workers. Teargas filled the air but it was unclear who used it.

The last person to be saved touched the ground at 6am (0500 GMT).

"Next year, I'm staying at home with my champagne and biscuits," said 47-year-old Nicholas.