Return to office may reverse UK women’s gains on working hours

LONDON – A push to return more British workers to the office risks undercutting a surge in the hours that women spend on the job, reversing one of the few positive trends for the economy.

Women in Britain are putting in more time at work than ever before thanks to “hybrid work” policies that sprang up during the pandemic, allowing employees to split their time between the office and home, an analysis of official data by Bloomberg shows.

Analysts and employment experts warn that those gains, which have helped ease strains in a tight labour market, are at risk as businesses dial back flexibility.

Those conclusions shed light on trends in the labour market that the Bank of England is watching carefully as it gauges how high it must push up interest rates to contain inflation.

A drop in the number of people in the workforce during the pandemic pushed up wages and is feeding through to higher prices that the government and central bank want to halt.

Government data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the number of hours worked in Britain is finally back above pre-pandemic levels, unwinding the impact of lockdowns that shut businesses and pushed employees onto a state-supported furlough programme.

It is women who have driven that rebound, ONS data show, with hours worked per woman up almost 5 per cent on levels before Covid-19 struck.

Men, on the other hand, are spending fewer hours on the job – accelerating the downward trend that began in the decade before the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The findings indicate a bit of relief for tightness in the British labour market, where vacancies remain near record highs and workers are in short supply due to Brexit and a surge in long-term sickness since the pandemic.

The uptick in women’s working hours is easing some of that pressure. The ONS will deliver a fresh batch of figures on Tuesday.

For Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, which is desperate to get inflation down ahead of a general election expected in 2024, easing pressure on the labour market while keeping as many people employed as possible is a big priority.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has vowed to extend state-backed free childcare hours to younger children.

But there is still a question about how this will be funded and if there are enough carers to meet demand.