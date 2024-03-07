Poverty level in Russia dropped to 9.3% in 2023, says statistics service

MOSCOW - The number of Russians living below the poverty line in 2023 dropped to 13.5 million from 14.3 million a year earlier, the Rosstat statistics service said on Wednesday, with the poverty rate falling to 9.3% from 9.8%.

The poverty line was 14,339 roubles ($158.92) per month in Russia last year, Rosstat said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week proposed at least $110 billion in extra state support such as tax allowances for families with children and additional funds for regions with low birth rates, before an election he is almost certain to win.

He said poverty was still an acute problem that directly affects 9% of the population and with the rate among large families above 30%. The goal is for those rates to fall below 7% and 12% respectively by 2030, he said.

Russia's poverty rate tends to be higher in the first quarter of the year and lower in the final quarter due to year-end payments. REUTERS