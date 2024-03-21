Portugal's election winner Montenegro expects president to name him PM

Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Democratic Alliance (AD) leader Luis Montenegro talks to the media after meeting with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Belem Palace, following the general elections in Lisbon, Portugal, March 20, 2024. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 03:27 AM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 03:03 AM

LISBON - The leader of Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance, Luis Montenegro, said on Wednesday he expected the president to invite him to form a new government once the remaining ballots from abroad have been counted following a parliamentary election on March 10.

The Alliance, which won by a slim margin and landed well short of a working majority, is prepared to govern on its own, he said. That would require negotiating support for legislation in parliament on a case-by-case basis. REUTERS

