Coronavirus pandemic: Back again

Portugal: Fresh curbs on nightlife after surge in illegal partying

Published
46 sec ago

LISBON • Nightlife in and around the Portuguese capital Lisbon was hit with fresh restrictions from yesterday after the easing of coronavirus curbs led to a surge in illegal partying.

Over the weekend, the police broke up parties and raves along the shoreline that exceeded a limit of 20 people per gathering. One beach party that spilled out of the parking lot of a restaurant near Lisbon had about 1,000 revellers.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a news conference that the outbreaks are traceable and localised to just 15 neighbourhoods.

In these areas, gatherings will be limited to just 10 people, and commercial spaces with the exception of restaurants will close by 8 pm, Mr Costa said.

Restaurants are banned from serving drinks after 8pm, and drinking in public spaces outside of licensed esplanades is disallowed.

The number of new cases among people aged 10 to 30 years has jumped by around 90 per cent since Portugal eased restrictions on gatherings, according to health ministry data.

Portugal has a relatively low coronavirus toll of 39,392 confirmed cases and 1,534 deaths.

Last Friday, Mr Costa said the country was testing more people than most European Union countries.

REUTERS

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 24, 2020, with the headline 'Portugal: Fresh curbs on nightlife after surge in illegal partying'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content