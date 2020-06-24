Portugal: Fresh curbs on nightlife after surge in illegal partying

LISBON • Nightlife in and around the Portuguese capital Lisbon was hit with fresh restrictions from yesterday after the easing of coronavirus curbs led to a surge in illegal partying.

Over the weekend, the police broke up parties and raves along the shoreline that exceeded a limit of 20 people per gathering. One beach party that spilled out of the parking lot of a restaurant near Lisbon had about 1,000 revellers.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a news conference that the outbreaks are traceable and localised to just 15 neighbourhoods.

In these areas, gatherings will be limited to just 10 people, and commercial spaces with the exception of restaurants will close by 8 pm, Mr Costa said.

Restaurants are banned from serving drinks after 8pm, and drinking in public spaces outside of licensed esplanades is disallowed.

The number of new cases among people aged 10 to 30 years has jumped by around 90 per cent since Portugal eased restrictions on gatherings, according to health ministry data.

Portugal has a relatively low coronavirus toll of 39,392 confirmed cases and 1,534 deaths.

Last Friday, Mr Costa said the country was testing more people than most European Union countries.

REUTERS