Pope Francis ‘gradually improving’ in hospital after infection

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis’ health is improving after he was hospitalised with a respiratory infection and he has resumed working while treatment continues, the Vatican said on Thursday.

The Pope was taken to hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, raising fresh concerns over the health of the 86-year-old pontiff, who is suffering from a number of ailments.

“His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night. His clinical picture is gradually improving and he is continuing his planned treatment,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

“This morning after breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work,” he added. Indicating that Pope Francis was not confined to his bed, the statement said he had prayed in the small chapel within his private hospital suite.

“I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” the Pope wrote separately on Twitter.

Mr Bruni did not say when Pope Francis, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate earlier this month, might leave Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

The Vatican said on Wednesday he was expected to spend a “few days” in hospital, calling into question his participation during the upcoming Holy Week, one of the busiest periods in the Church calendar, which kicks off with Palm Sunday on April 2.

Cardinals said they had been told by the Vatican that the Pope would not preside over Easter services this year and that they would share out the ceremonies between them. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re told AGI news agency that Pope Francis was expected to attend the main Mass on April 9.

Last year, the Pope sat to one side during some of the Easter events due to persistent knee pain, leaving it to senior cardinals to lead the Masses.

Prayers

Well-wishers in St Peter’s Square urged a speedy recovery.

“We hope he will get well soon and celebrate the Easter Mass,” said a nun from Tanzania, Sister Faustina.

“We really love him,” said a nun from Congo, Sister Michaela.