Police parade 'robo-dog' helper in Spain's Malaga

A dog named Lucy, 4, smells a police robot dog aimed at helping enforce traffic laws for E-scooters, during its presentation to the media, in Malaga, southern Spain March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People watch a police robot dog aimed at helping enforce traffic laws for E-scooters, during its presentation to the media, in Malaga, southern Spain March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A dog named Lucy, 4, watches a police robot dog aimed at helping enforce traffic laws for E-scooters, during its presentation to the media, in Malaga, southern Spain March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Updated
Mar 20, 2024, 12:32 AM
Published
Mar 20, 2024, 12:27 AM

MALAGA, Spain - Police in Malaga took a robot dog on a trial patrol through the centre of the Spanish city on Tuesday to the joy of bystanders, some of whom imitated its clunky gait or introduced their pets to the whirring contraption with flashing lights on top.

Designed by University of Malaga researchers over the past two years to support police work and spot traffic violations such as the use of electric scooters in prohibited areas, the green-and-black, four-legged robot is remote-controlled for now, but will eventually integrate artificial intelligence to work on its own.

"What stands out in this project is that we are using 5G technology for the remote operation of the robot, to carry out image analysis and detect dangerous situations," said researcher Almudena Diaz. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top