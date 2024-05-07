Poland's Tusk calls security meeting to discuss spy threat from Russia and Belarus

FILE PHOTO: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk gestures during a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Warsaw, Poland, April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
Updated
May 07, 2024, 10:30 PM
Published
May 07, 2024, 10:30 PM

WARSAW - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called a meeting of the Secret Services Council for Wednesday to discuss "alleged Russian and Belarusian influence in the Polish power apparatus in previous years", he wrote on social media platform X on Tuesday.

As a hub for Western military supplies to neighbouring Ukraine during the more than two-year-old war with Russia, Poland has been on heightened alert for spying.

On Monday, the government said it was verifying if a Polish judge, who had access to confidential information and asked for political asylum in Belarus, had been spying.

"We must be aware that services, in this case Belarusian ones, worked with a person who had direct access to the Minister of Justice... who had access to various classified documents to which no intelligence service should have had access," Tusk said before a government meeting earlier on Tuesday.

"The fact that judge (Tomasz) Szmydt's relationship with Belarusians has a long history, that it is not a matter of recent months, must be a cause for deep concern." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top