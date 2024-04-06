Poland to receive first EU recovery fund payment on April 15

WARSAW - The European Commission has accepted Poland's first application for European Union recovery funds on Friday and the country should receive the money on April 15, the Polish Funds and Regional Policy minister said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk secured the release of funds worth up to 137 billion euros ($148.47 billion) from the EU, ending years of feuding with Brussels over democratic standards under the previous nationalist government.

"A moment ago, the European Commission accepted our first application for payment from the National Recovery Plan," Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz wrote on social media platform X.

"Now we are just waiting for the transfer. 6.3 billion euros should be in Poland on April 15," the minister said. REUTERS

