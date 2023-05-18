Peace cannot mean ceding territory, Ukraine tells China envoy

KYIV - Ukraine’s foreign minister met China’s special envoy to Kyiv on Wednesday, insisting that the war-torn country would not accept a peace plan that relied on giving up territory after Russia’s invasion.

Their meeting came as Turkey’s president announced a two-month extension of a UN-backed deal to allow Ukraine grain shipments via the Black Sea, which are crucial for ensuring supplies on global grain markets.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked his “precious friend” President Vladimir Putin of Russia, his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for their roles in extending the agreement.

In the Ukrainian capital, China’s envoy Li Hui is seeking to promote Beijing-led negotiations to resolve the conflict.

China, a close ally of Moscow, has not publicly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, whose foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that peace depended on “respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

In his meeting with Li, Kuleba “emphasised that Ukraine does not accept any proposals that would involve the loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict”, his ministry said.

He also underscored the importance of China’s mediating role, in particular with regards to nuclear safety and the resumption of grain exports through the Black Sea.

Grain deal extension

Erdogan made the grain deal announcement a day before it had been due to expire, scoring a diplomatic coup ahead of a May 28 runoff election in Turkey, when he is hoping to extend his two-decade rule.

He said Russia had agreed not to block ships from leaving two Ukrainian ports, expressing hope that the deal would be “beneficial for all the parties”.

Kyiv said it was “grateful” to the United Nations and Turkey for their efforts in “strengthening food security”.