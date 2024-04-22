Norway's King Harald, 87, to permanently scale back activity

OSLO - Norway's King Harald, 87, will permanently scale back the number of official activities in which he takes part, the royal household said on Monday.

The monarch was hospitalised in February for an infection while on holiday in Malaysia and later received a pacemaker to help compensate for a low heart rate.

He resumed his constitutional duties as head of state on Monday after almost two months of sick leave.

"The king will make adjustments to his programme in the future, out of consideration for his age. This will entail a permanent reduction in the number and scope of activities in which the king participates," the palace said in a statement.

Crown Prince Haakon carried out his father's duties in the latter's absence. REUTERS