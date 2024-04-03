Norway's parliament receives bomb threat, police say

Updated
Apr 03, 2024, 05:12 PM
Published
Apr 03, 2024, 05:02 PM

OSLO - Norway's parliament received a bomb threat on Wednesday and police ramped up security around the building, the Oslo police said.

Members of parliament continued their deliberations, parliament's live video stream showed.

"We are on the scene ... to secure the parliament and prevent potential incidents. We have no information so far that there is a threat to third parties," a police spokesperson told Reuters.

A parliament spokesperson said it was not possible to enter the building and public audiences had left the building while police were investigating the matter. REUTERS

