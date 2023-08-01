Nordic governments seek to de-escalate tension as more Qurans are burnt

COPENHAGEN/STOCKHOLM - More Quran burnings took place in Sweden and Denmark on Monday as the governments of the two Nordic countries said they were examining ways to legally limit such acts in a bid to de-escalate growing tensions with several Muslim countries.

Denmark and Sweden have seen several protests in recent weeks in which copies of the Quran were burnt, or otherwise damaged.

It has prompted outrage in Muslim countries and demands that the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.

The Danish government said on Sunday it would seek to find a “legal tool” that could enable the authorities to intervene in such protests, if deemed to entail “significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security”.

“The fact that we are signalling both in Denmark and abroad that we are working on it will hopefully help de-escalate the problems we are facing,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told journalists following a meeting with foreign policy speakers of Parliament on Monday.

“It is not because we feel pressured to do so, but it is our political analysis that it is in the best interest of all of us,” Mr Rasmussen said. “We shouldn’t just sit and wait for this to explode.”

Even so, Quran burnings took place in both countries on Monday.

In Stockholm, an Iraqi refugee behind several protests in recent weeks appeared to burn a copy of the Quran outside the Swedish Parliament.

In Denmark, anti-Muslim protesters burned the Quran outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in Copenhagen.

The Nordic countries have deplored the burnings of the Quran but cannot prevent it under constitutional laws protecting freedom of speech.

However, both governments have now said they are considering legal changes that would allow the authorities to prevent further burnings in special situations.

The Swedish government said in July it is examining a similar solution, but right-wing parties in both countries have denounced the initiatives, with some saying freedom of speech cannot be compromised.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Monday that he had sent letters to all 57 countries in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to explain Sweden’s right to assembly and condemned Islamophobic acts.

OIC foreign ministers convened in an extraordinary session on Monday to discuss the recent developments, where it strongly condemned the Quran burnings.

It also said in a statement after the meeting ended that it called upon member states to take appropriate action, whether political or economic, in countries where the Quran is being desecrated.

After the meeting, Mr Billstrom and his Danish counterpart Mr Rasmussen separately wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that they would continue their dialogue with the OIC.

Mr Billstrom also wrote in his post that Sweden would study the resolutions and recommendations made by the OIC carefully. REUTERS