New Ukraine-Russia talks this week

KYIV (AFP) - Ukraine said a second round of conflict talks between negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow will take place in Turkey from Monday (March 28), just over one month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, during another round of video negotiations, it was decided to hold the next in-person round of the two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," Mr David Arakhamia, a Ukraine negotiator and politician wrote on Facebook.

Mr Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's lead negotiator in the conflict, confirmed the upcoming talks with Ukraine, but gave a slightly different time frame, saying they would start on Tuesday and end on Wednesday.

Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough in their first top-level talks on March 10 in Antalya since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The two sides have held regular talks via video conference but offered scant hopes for any breakthroughs, with both sides describing efforts as difficult.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan said last week that Russia and Ukraine appeared to have reached an understanding on four out of six negotiating points: Ukraine staying out of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the use of the Russian language in Ukraine, disarmament and security guarantees.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said last Friday, however, that there was "no consensus" on key points with Russia.