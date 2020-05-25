Myanmar updates top UN court on measures to protect Rohingya minority

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - Myanmar has filed a first report with the UN's highest court on its adherence to measures imposed in January to protect the Muslim minority Rohingya, the court said on Monday (May 25).

The Gambia filed a suit against Myanmar accusing it of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention.

A panel of 17 judges unanimously supported imposing so-called provisional measures on Myanmar to protect any evidence of crimes and prevent acts of violence.

Judges instructed Myanmar to update them every six months until a final ruling in the case.

Details of the report were not immediately released by the court.