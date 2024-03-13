Missile hits apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih, three dead, dozens injured

A search for survivors was under way in the city - birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - after a Russian missile slammed into two apartment buildings. PHOTO: X/@ZELENSKYYUA
Mar 13, 2024, 02:58 AM
Mar 13, 2024, 02:20 AM

KYIV - A Russian missile slammed into two apartment buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on March 12, killing three people and injuring at least 36, the local governor said.

Seven children were among the injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born and raised in Kryviy Rih, said on Telegram that search operations were under way and "will continue as long as they are needed."

"Two buildings were hit, one five storeys, one nine storeys," Mr Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, wrote on Telegram.

"The number of injured is constantly rising as is the number of children injured."

The city has been a frequent target of Russian attacks. REUTERS

