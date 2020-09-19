Man arrested scaling tallest building in Paris

PARIS (AFP) - A man was arrested on Friday (Sept 18) after climbing up the facade of the Tour Montparnasse, the tallest building in Paris. a police source said.

The unnamed climber, who used no harnesses or other aids, was detained after he got to the top of the 210m office block, the source said.

He began the ascent in the early evening and was arrested at 8pm (2am on Saturday, Singapore time) after a rescue worker descended on a rope and accompanied him to the roof of the tower.

It wasn't the first time a climber had taken on the Tour Montparnasse. In 2015, the French "Spiderman" Alain Robert completed the daring feat with a Nepalese flag in hand, in tribute to the victims of a devastating earthquake in the country.

The Tour Montparnasse is not as high as the famous Eiffel Tower but remains the only skyscraper in the Paris city centre.