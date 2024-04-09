News analysis

Latest triumph for populists in Europe can embolden the far-left and far-right ahead of EU polls

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini (right) with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava on election night on April 6. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 08:00 PM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 06:23 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - At first sight, the election of a new president in Slovakia should command little attention. The central European country is relatively small: by the size of its economy, it is ranked 18th out of the European Union’s 27 member states. And the position of the Slovak president is mainly ceremonial: real power rests with the country’s prime minister.

Still, the election of 48-year-old Peter Pellegrini as Slovakia’s new president has sent shock waves throughout Europe. For it is seen as yet another victory for populists of either the far-left or far-right variety, who reject the continent’s mainstream political parties and threaten to shatter Europe’s consensus in backing Ukraine’s fight with Russia.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top