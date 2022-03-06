Italy seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts to put pressure on Russia

ROME (REUTERS) - Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth €143 million (S$200 million) from five high-profile Russians who were placed on sanctions lists following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, the government said on Saturday (March 5).

The luxury properties were sequestered in some of Italy's most prestigious retail estate locations - the island of Sardinia, by Lake Como and in Tuscany - while two superyachts were grabbed at their moorings in northern ports.

The police operations were part of a coordinated drive by Western states to penalise wealthy Russians and try to force President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

A list issued by Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office showed the most valuable asset now in police hands is a 65m-long yacht, the Lady M, which has a price tag of €65 million and belonged to Russia's richest man, Alexey Mordashov.

It was impounded in the port of Imperia.

A second luxury vessel, the Lena, was seized in the nearby port of Sanremo. It was worth some €50 million and was owned by Gennady Timchenko, whom Putin has described as one of his closet associates.

Billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov had a villa worth €17 million seized on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, while Oleg Savchenko, a member of the Russian parliament, had his 17th century house near the Tuscan city of Lucca, worth some €3 million, taken from him.

An undisclosed number of properties valued at €8 million were confiscated in Como from state TV host Vladimir Soloviev, who reportedly complained on Russian television when he found out last month he risked losing his Italian villas.

"But you told us that Europe has sacred property rights," he was quoted saying by The Daily Beast.