In Serbian village, women fight to escape encroaching mine

A destroyed house is seen near an open-pit copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near to the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Aleksa Radonic, 80, who is a retired teacher, covers his mouth with his scarf in the village of Krivelj, April 4, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Marija Bufanovic, 53, who is a housewife, checks her phone at the blockade in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An employee stands in front of the entrance to a mill facility of a copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 5, 2024.REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Employees walk out of Serbia Zijin Copper DOO in the mining town of Bor, Serbia, April 5, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A destroyed house is seen near an open-pit copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near to the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. Z REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A dog stands in front of an old cemetery and tailings, waste materials left over after a mineral is extracted from ore, at the Zmajevo settlement near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child plays on a seesaw, seen from a school gym, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, March 30, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Trucks work at an open-pit copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024.REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A destroyed house stands near an open-pit copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near to the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play on swings in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, March 30, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A construction site sign is seen on the ground in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A drone view shows destroyed houses near an open-pit copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near to the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A worker stands in a mill, which is part of a copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 5, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A worker drives a vehicle in front of a mill facility of a copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 5, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A cross at a cemetery is seen in front of tailings, waste materials left over after a mineral is extracted from ore, at the Zmajevo settlement near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People attend a meeting about local ecological issues in a school gym in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, March 30, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People attend a meeting about local ecological issues in a school gym in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, March 30, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A dog looks out of a window of an apartment in the mining town of Bor, Serbia, April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Posters displaying houses for sale are taped up next to an obituary on a tree in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two girls look out from the doorway of their house at the Zmajevo settlement near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024.REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The mining town of Bor is seen from a hill near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two women wait at a bus stop, where obituaries are taped up behind them, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Debica Kostandinovic, 58, who is a housewife, sits at a road blockade in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Framed pictures of soldiers returned from World War I and of relatives hang on the wall of an old house owned by Tomic family in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A view of the mining town of Bor, Serbia, April 4, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Decorations are seen on the window of a copper mine dispatch centre, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 5, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An employee looks out from a terrace of a copper mine dispatch centre, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 5, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A drone view shows a cemetery in front of an open-pit copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 5, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play in front of tailings, waste materials left after a mineral is extracted from ore, at the Zmajevo settlement near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A worker walks down the stairs inside the mill facility of a copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 5, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Updated
Apr 18, 2024, 05:21 PM
Published
Apr 18, 2024, 05:07 PM

KRIVELJ, Serbia - Before dawn, 78-year-old Vukosava Radivojevic prepared breakfast for her husband then walked into her village in eastern Serbia to guard a barricade stopping trucks entering an open-pit copper mine that residents say is contaminating local land and water.

Radivojevic is one of two dozen women who since January took shifts day and night on a small bridge in Krivelj to protest against the mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, that dominates the surrounding countryside and encroaches on their homes.

While their husbands work, the women are fighting to persuade the company to relocate their village away from what they describe as the incessant din, shaking and pollution.

Zijin has already relocated many of the villagers. But the majority of those who remain are Vlachs - Orthodox Christians who have preserved their own language and customs through centuries. They want to move as one.

"We are forced to block the road, because we are poisoned, everything is polluted, we can't grow vegetables anymore," Radivojevic said this month as she stood at the blockade.

"We just want to be safe, we earned that right."

Zijin's subsidiary, Serbia Zijin Copper, acknowledged the problems, which it said it inherited from a local company when it took over operations in 2018.

According to a study commissioned by the company and published in December, Krivelj's small river is polluted with heavy metals. Increased quantities of lead, arsenic and cadmium were found in the soil.

"The site suffered from severe direct emissions of gases and wastewater, resulting in highly polluted surroundings including air, rivers, and soil," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

It said it has invested over $100 million to reduce the environmental impact, including improving wastewater recycling.

Zijin stated it is "dedicated to formulating relocation plans with transparency and fairness" and is in contact with all parties involved. A local official said they hoped the move would be done by the end of 2025.

This week, Zijin agreed to stop driving large trucks through the village, community leader Jasna Tomic said, in a sign the women have had some success. Residents temporarily lifted the blockade to allow the company to complete some work.

The fight for a satisfactory relocation continues.

TAKING A STAND

Krivelj used to be a lively village surrounded by green hills. Every year it hosted a fair that attracted visitors from neighbouring villages.

Then mining began in the 1970s, when Serbia was still part of Yugoslavia. The concentration of sulphur dioxide in the air became so high that it burned holes in women's nylon tights, locals said.

Standards have since improved, but production has quadrupled since Zijin took over, meaning more trucks and more dust, the residents said.

The landscape is scarred by piles of mine waste. Lines of orange trucks snake up the brown valley. The walls of houses are cracked from tremors caused by underground explosions, residents said.

The number of school children has dropped by two-thirds, retired teacher Aleksa Radonjic said, as young families have moved away. The fair stopped years ago.  

The barricade, erected in January, became a symbol of Krivelj's defiance. Over time it turned into a second home for the women: the inside was heated by a wood stove and had a television. Neighbours stopped by with snacks and coffee. Sometimes dogs kept them company.

"One day I was standing in the centre of the village, and I kept seeing truck after truck driving through. The small bridge was swinging under their weight," Radivojevic said.

"And then I told my granddaughter, something needs to be done."

Housewife Marija Bufanovic, 53, was among the first to build the barricade.

"There is no life here," she said. "We want to move together."

Meanwhile, villagers discuss where they may end up. The company has proposed an area near another Zijin mine, said community leader Tomic.

"We want that new village to be called Krivelj as well. Of course there will be no river there, but we want to move the church, the library and the school." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top