In Brief: Fewer deaths, new cases of virus in Spain

Fewer deaths, new cases of virus in Spain

MADRID • Spain reported fewer virus deaths and new cases yesterday, in Europe's second-most deadly outbreak of the disease.

There were 5,756 new infections in the 24 hours through yesterday, pushing the total above 150,000, according to Health Ministry data. The death toll rose by 683 to 15,238, a smaller gain than Wednesday's 757.

Spain is close to the beginning of a decline in the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said yesterday, urging all political parties to join a pact for national economic revival after the health crisis.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

Russia sees record one-day rise in cases

MOSCOW • Russia yesterday reported a record one-day rise in coronavirus cases, pushing the official tally to more than 10,000, a day after President Vladimir Putin said the coming weeks would prove decisive in the fight against the virus.

The number of cases jumped by 1,459 and 13 more people died, the national coronavirus crisis response centre said on its website. That brings the overall death toll to 76. Moscow and many other regions are in their second week of a partial lockdown.

REUTERS

Most deaths in a single day in Indonesia

JAKARTA • Indonesia has reported the largest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak of Covid-19, as new confirmed cases rose. The death toll jumped to 280, with 40 more fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, a government spokesman said yesterday.

The number of new cases surged by 337, the highest since the country reported its first case in early March, taking total infections to 3,293.

BLOOMBERG