'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on the front line

KARLIVKA, Ukraine – Ms Svitlana Povar knew her husband would not approve when she enlisted in Ukraine’s military and was deployed to the Donetsk region, where fighting with Russian forces is fiercest.

The couple – together for some 20 years – had made an agreement when the Kremlin launched its war in February 2022.

She would stay away from the front line with their teenage son. He would fight so their child could one day live in peace.

But when Ms Svitlana, 42, learnt on her birthday last September that her husband had been killed in battle, she no longer felt bound by their pact.

“I spent five months begging at the doorsteps of military enlistment offices,” she recounted, her hands clasped tightly together, staring out of a window of her Soviet-era flat on a recent rotation in Kyiv.

She described tearfully to AFP the heated debates she had with her husband, who was 38 when he was killed around Vugledar. But she believes he would have come around to her decision.

“There are times when I feel that someone is watching over me. I tell myself that he’s with me, that he’s helping me,” she said of her experience being deployed near the eastern city of Bakhmut.

‘We have to end it’

Her husband’s death and Ms Svitlana’s enlistment point to the fighting’s huge cost for Ukrainians and the lengths to which women are going to aid the war effort – even at the risk of orphaning their children.

Ms Ganna Malyar, a deputy Ukraine defence minister, said there are 42,000 women serving in the armed forces, including 5,000 on the front line.

There are no figures specifying how many joined after – or because – their partners were killed in the conflict.

Ms Svitlana choked back tears while she described her husband as a larger-than-life character who had joked on their very first date walking through a park that they would get married.

The desire to fight Russia’s invasion was not driven by a need to take revenge, she explained, but rather the need to finish what he started.

“My husband used to say that we have to pass on our faith in God, love for country, the gift of mercy – and not war. We have to end it, not our children,” she said.

Ms Svitlana did not tell her son she was going to Donetsk – the same region where his father, a sniper, was killed. She did not know how to tell him.