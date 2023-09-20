Gone to the dogs: Hundreds of human canine wannabes gather in Berlin

Hundreds of people who say they identify as dogs attended a meeting at the Potsamer Platz railroad station, in central Berlin, on Tuesday.

According to the New York Post, nearly 1,000 of these “canine beings” turned up.

Videos of attendees circulating on social media and news platforms show individuals dressed in realistic full-body costumes or donning dog masks, with some crawling on all fours and communicating by howling and barking.