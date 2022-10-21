How will the contest to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister work?

LONDON - Britain’s Liz Truss resigned as Conservative Party Leader on Thursday, with the internal party election to replace her as party leader and the nation’s prime minister to be completed next week.

The chair of the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee Graham Brady laid out the rules of the contest on Thursday. Below are the highlights:

- Any candidate running to be leader of the Conservative Party should have nominations from a minimum of 100 party lawmakers

- Nominations will open on Thursday night and close at 1300 GMT on Monday (9pm Singapore time)

- If only one candidate secures the nominations of 100 lawmakers, there will be no vote for party members and that candidate automatically becomes party leader and prime minister on Monday

- There will be hustings on Monday

- The first ballot of lawmakers will be held between 1430 and 1630 on Monday

- If there are three candidates, the candidate with the fewest number of votes will be eliminated. The result will be announced at 1700 GMT

- There will be an indicative vote of lawmakers once there are two candidates