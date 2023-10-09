Hesse, Bavaria votes highlight discontent with Scholz's government: Exit polls

BERLIN - Germany's opposition conservatives were on track to win state elections in Hesse and Bavaria on Sunday, according to exit polls by state broadcaster ARD, highlighting discontent with the Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left federal government.

In Hesse, the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) looked set to take 35.5 per cent of the vote compared to 16 per cent for Scholz's Social Democrats, dealing a personal blow to Interior Minister Nancy Faeser who ran as the SPD's lead candidate in the state.

In Bavaria, CDU's sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) looked set to take 37 per cent of the vote - its worst result since 1950 albeit likely enough to continue its coalition with the populist Free Voters on 14 per cent. The SPD, which is traditionally weak in Bavaria, trailed with 8.5 per cent of the vote.

The two junior partners in Scholz's coalition, the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP), did worse than in the 2018 elections in the two states - with the FDP on track to fall out of the parliament in Bavaria.

Meanwhile the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) made gains, rising to 16 per cent in Hesse and 15 per cent in Bavaria compared to 13.1 per cent and 11.6 per cent respectively in 2018. REUTERS