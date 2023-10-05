Green Climate Fund’s new head seeks to reach vulnerable communities

BARCELONA – The United Nations-backed Green Climate Fund, to which donors will make new pledges on Thursday, needs to change how it operates so it can work with more local partners and get finance to vulnerable people “that haven’t really been reached”, said its new head.

Ms Mafalda Duarte told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the world’s largest multilateral climate fund – which has US$17 billion (S$23.36 billion) in capital – could team up with a wider range of organisations, supporting projects and programmes “that are closer to the communities and to the realities on the ground”.

“My premise is if we are to achieve the (climate) goals, we have to mobilise as much action as possible, and therefore we can’t rely on a network of a few dozen institutions – we really need to work with a much broader network,” she said in an interview ahead of this week’s pledging conference in Bonn.

That means, for example, channelling more resources from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to support local commercial banks and businesses in places like Kenya that are providing credit to farmers to buy clean energy equipment, such as solar-powered irrigation, or to switch to greener practices, said Ms Duarte.

The GCF backs nearly 230 projects across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean and Eastern Europe, with a roughly even split between helping countries cut their planet-heating emissions by adopting clean energy and efforts to adapt to more extreme weather and rising seas.

Following a September visit to Kenya, Ms Duarte – a Portuguese climate finance expert who took the GCF’s reins in August – said she had been impressed by a programme to help deliver clean, affordable energy to those who lack it in 16 African nations.

“It really requires understanding the context, understanding the communities, understanding the business models that will work,” she said, noting that needs are “much higher than what we are delivering”.

The United Nations estimates that hundreds of billions of dollars are needed each year to help developing countries tackle global warming. Yet wealthy governments are still falling short of a promise to mobilise US$100 billion annually for that purpose from 2020 – a target they hope to deliver on in 2023.

US pledge awaited

Ms Duarte noted that the GCF had not set a specific financial target for its second four-year replenishment running from 2024 to 2027. But, she said, “the consistent requests and pleas from developing countries for much more ambitious support” mean “we cannot aim at having less than before”.

About 45 rich nations promised US$10 billion in an initial pledging drive for the GCF in 2014 – and 32 countries gave a similar amount for its first replenishment in 2019, although the United States has yet to deliver US$1 billion of its original 2014 promise of US$3 billion by former president Barack Obama.

Some, mainly European countries, have already stepped up this time round, with about US$7.3 billion on the table so far, led by Germany and Britain offering about US$2 billion each.