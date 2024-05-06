Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

FILE PHOTO: A boy receives a polio vaccine during a three-day immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi//File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is pictured at an event at a hotel in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Novo Nordisk Foundation CEO Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen talks to a Reuters journalist at the Novo Nordisk Foundation headquarters in Hellerup, Denmark, October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Ali Withers/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation campus is pictured in Seattle, Washington, U.S. May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Updated
May 06, 2024, 01:32 PM
Published
May 06, 2024, 12:17 PM

LONDON - Three of the biggest global health funders have joined forces for the first time in a $300 million partnership aimed at tackling the linked impacts of climate change, malnutrition, and infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation, Wellcome and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced the research partnership, focused particularly on finding affordable solutions for people in low and middle-income countries, in Denmark on Monday.

Each will put $100 million into the three-year initiative.

A key aim is to "break down barriers between often isolated areas of research", said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, chief executive officer of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

For example, COVID-19 showed that obesity can be a risk factor for the severity of some infectious diseases, while extreme weather events linked to climate change can cause food insecurity, leaving undernourished children even more vulnerable to killer diseases such as measles and cholera.

The partners said advances in nutritional science and understanding the gut microbiome opened the door to understanding more about "the impact over- and under-nutrition have on all aspects of health and development".

The Novo Nordisk Foundation has a controlling interest in the drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), whose blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy has brought in billions for the foundation since its launch in 2021.

The partners said the initiative was important given faltering global attention to health post-pandemic. Wellcome's chief executive, John-Arne Røttingen, also said it was about tackling "market failures" and signalling a global commitment to equitable access to medical advances.

The funding will also include support for researchers based in low- and middle-income countries, and the partners said they are on the lookout for private, philanthropic and public partners.

“The most effective solutions to pressing challenges often emerge from the very communities they affect,” said Catherine Kyobutungi, executive director of the African Population and Health Research Center, a leading scientific research institution. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top