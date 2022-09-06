Germany to drop Covid-19 mask requirement on flights

Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa had complained that the Covid-19 mask rule was no longer enforceable. PHOTO: REUTERS
BERLIN - Germany will soon drop mask requirements on commercial flights introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Tuesday, after flagship airline Lufthansa complained that the rule was no longer enforceable.

The authorities will focus instead on making sure people wear face-and-mouth coverings on public transport in Germany, Mr Lauterbach said in Berlin, after the coalition government agreed to axe the measure.

Germany is well prepared for a potential rise in cases this autumn, according to the minister, who said mask-wearing rules may return in some indoor or outdoor spaces if infections surge.

Restaurants owners and event organisers could also be asked to limit the number of guests again. REUTERS

