Germans unite against anti-Semitism

Demonstrators wearing kippas protesting in front of a Jewish synagogue in Berlin on Wednesday to denounce an anti-Semitic attack on a kippa-wearing young man in the capital earlier this month. A spate of shocking anti-Semitic incidents has raised pointed questions about Berlin's ability to protect its burgeoning Jewish community seven decades after the Holocaust. One day after the head of Germany's Central Council of Jews, Mr Josef Schuster, warned against wearing religious symbols on city streets for fear of attack, rallies were held in several cities on Wednesday denouncing hate crimes. "We must never allow anti-Semitism to become commonplace in Germany again," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the daily Tagesspiegel ahead of a "Berlin Wears Kippa" event, where Jews and non-Jews wear the traditional skullcap in a show of defiance. Demonstrations were also planned in Cologne, Potsdam, Magdeburg and Erfurt. The rallies come a week after a 19-year-old Syrian refugee attacked two young men wearing kippas in a trendy district of the capital, shouting "yahudi" - Jew in Arabic - and lashing out at his victims with a belt.