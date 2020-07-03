French PM Edouard Philippe resigns as President Emmanuel Macron readies government reshuffle

PARIS (REUTERS) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigned on Friday (July 3) ahead of a government reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron designed to bolster his green credentials and win back disillusioned voters ahead of a possible re-election bid.

The Elysee Palace said in a statement that Philippe would handle government affairs until a new Cabinet was named.

Questions over Philippe's job had swirled since mid-June when Macron declared he wanted to "re-invent" his presidency. In French government reshuffles, the prime minister tenders his or her resignation ahead of Cabinet appointments but can still be renamed to the position.