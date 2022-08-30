Finnish premier's stardom causes headaches at home

HELSINKI (BLOOMBERG) - Videos and photos of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin partying and attending rock festivals over the summer may have won her fans abroad, but at home the leaks are causing her trouble.

There's a sense among Finns that global media headlines are detracting from more important topics: the rising cost of living, surging power prices and the billions of euros on the line in the rescue of Uniper SE, a subsidiary of state majority-held utility Fortum Oyj.

The 36-year-old prime minister was scolded by her peers last week, and has pledged to now focus more on work.

She is set to be questioned by the press about the budget on Wednesday (Aug 31), when the government is due to decide on how it plans to help people with their bills this winter.

Facing a general election in April 2023, Ms Marin's Social Democrats are lagging behind the opposition National Coalition in polls.

If that trend continues, she is unlikely to continue as prime minister after the ballot, though her party could still join a coalition.

Finnish cabinets are formed through post-election negotiations.

Around 42 per cent of Finns said the revelations have hurt their view of the premier, a recent survey commissioned by newspaper Helsingin Sanomat found.

About 46 per cent of adults surveyed said their opinion hasn't changed while 9 per cent said their image of her had improved.

Ms Marin was heralded as a breath of fresh air when she became the country's youngest ever premier in 2019 at the head of a coalition of five parties, all led by women.

She introduced equal parental leave as one of her first acts in office and was lauded for her calm and measured approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Marin also won acclaim at home as she worked with President Sauli Niinisto to garner international support for the two countries' historic bids to join Nato in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

But seeing their premier field questions about partying and alcohol hasn't sat well with all voters.

Ms Marin's popularity is starting to suffer.

It was in July that Ms Marin was photographed enjoying the Ruisrock festival.

She then turned up at another festival, making headlines with her glittery outfit.