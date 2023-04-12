European backers of Ukraine complain about cheap Ukrainian farm produce flooding markets

LONDON – The countries of central and eastern Europe have led Western efforts to support Ukraine over the past 14 months of warfare, with Poland – the biggest nation in the region – admitting more Ukrainian refugees than any other European state.

The Poles have also supplied the bulk of Ukraine’s weapons from among European states and have opened their borders to Ukrainian trade.

But an unintended consequence of this generosity has been that the food markets of Poland and other neighbouring central and east European countries are now flooded with cheap Ukrainian produce.

The political backlash from farmers has already led to the resignation of the Polish agriculture minister and forced Poland to resort to the extreme measure of suspending agricultural imports from Ukraine, precisely what none of Ukraine’s Western backers wants.

Yet no resolution to this awkward problem is in sight.

Ukraine has always been the breadbasket of the Soviet Union, and after the country became independent in the early 1990s, it quickly became a key global food exporter.

Ukraine’s richest men – the so-called oligarchs who initially made their money by seizing heavy industry and mineral assets owned by the Soviet Union – have poured large amounts of cash into the country’s agricultural sector.

Today, Ukrainian agriculture is dominated by vast holdings, mostly controlled by just a handful of commercial entities.

As a result, Ukraine has remained one of the world’s biggest exporters of grains such as wheat or maize, as well as a top producer of sunflower oil and poultry meat, despite the war and the destruction inflicted on the country by Russian troops.

The bulk of Ukraine’s produce used to be exported in container ships through ports on the Black Sea to mostly African and Middle Eastern consumers.

That trade was seriously disrupted by the war, either because port facilities were destroyed or due to an undeclared yet effective blockade imposed by Russia’s military.

A compromise negotiated through Turkey’s diplomatic mediation and now supervised by the United Nations allows Ukraine to continue exporting some of its grain to its traditional overseas customers by using alternative Black Sea ports in neighbouring Romania, or through other land-based routes.

However, the fact that, in a show of solidarity, the European Union (EU) has lifted all its controls on Ukrainian exports has meant that Ukrainian producers now have the easier option of simply offloading their produce in neighbouring markets.

For farmers in central and eastern Europe, this is a disaster.

Grain prices in Europe have fallen by at least half over the past few months, threatening most farmers in the EU with bankruptcy.

Bulgaria, one of the EU’s poorest states and traditionally a big exporter of sunflower seeds, has experienced a 20-fold surge in the flow of the same commodity from Ukraine.

As a result, “77 per cent of the Bulgarian sunflower remains unprocessed at the warehouses”, reads a joint complaint filed by many central and eastern European countries with the European Commission, the EU’s executive body.

“We need a shield for the food industry,” said Mr Michal Kolodziejczak, leader of AgroUnia, an organisation defending farmers in Poland.

He warned that after grains and poultry inflows, the next Ukrainian food mass export will be fruit – particularly apples – destined to arrive over the next few months.

Mr Kolodziejczak added that Poland’s farmers need at least two billion euros (S$2.9 billion) in extra subsidies to survive this Ukrainian competition.

Similar claims have been made by his counterparts in Romania, another big agricultural producer.

To date, the European Commission has offered farmers in Poland, Romania and Bulgaria 56.3 million euros in specific financial help, which is “too low for the huge sacrifices of our farmers”, complained Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Farmers’ riots in Poland resulted in the resignation of the country’s agriculture minister last week, and Mr Robert Telus, his successor, saw no alternative but to suspend the imports of Ukrainian grains.

Mr Telus said the move is temporary and that it was reached through a common accord with the Ukrainian government.

But there is no question that the ban on Ukrainian agricultural products, now likely to be followed by other central and eastern European countries, is just a stopgap measure and a huge embarrassment for the EU.

It not only exposes the difficulties inherent in supporting war-torn Ukraine over a long period of time, but also raises profound questions about the EU’s ability to eventually include Ukraine as one of its full members.

Ukraine “will refrain from exporting wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Poland until the new season”, Mr Mykola Solskyi, the Ukrainian agricultural minister, vowed earlier this week.

“But we are still counting on the most constructive position of the Polish side regarding the transit of Ukrainian grain to Polish ports and ports of other EU countries,” he added.