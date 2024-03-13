EU nears deal on 5 billion euro military aid package for Ukraine, FT reports

European Union countries are set to agree on a new 5 billion euro ($5.46 billion) top-up to a fund used to finance military shipments to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing four officials briefed on the discussions. REUTERS
European Union countries are set to agree on a new 5 billion euro ($5.46 billion) top-up to a fund used to finance military shipments to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing four officials briefed on the discussions. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.