EU nears deal on 5 billion euro military aid package for Ukraine, FT reports

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Updated
Mar 13, 2024, 12:05 AM
Published
Mar 13, 2024, 12:05 AM

European Union countries are set to agree on a new 5 billion euro ($5.46 billion) top-up to a fund used to finance military shipments to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing four officials briefed on the discussions. REUTERS

