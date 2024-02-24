EU chiefs make anniversary vow to support Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The EU’s top officials vowed on Feb 23, ahead of the second anniversary of Russia’ invasion of Ukraine, to keep up the bloc’s “strong and unwavering” backing for Kyiv to end the war.

“More than ever, we remain united and true to our promise to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the heads of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament said, in a statement.

“The European Union will continue its strong and unwavering political, military, financial, economic, diplomatic and humanitarian support to help Ukraine defend itself, protect its people, its cities and its critical infrastructure, restore its territorial integrity, bring back the thousands of deported children, and bring the war to an end,” they said.

Diplomats said the statement was initially meant to come out in the name of the EU’s 27 countries but Hungary – Russia’s closest ally in the bloc – refused to agree.

The second anniversary on Feb 24 comes as Ukraine’s outgunned troops are struggling to hold the front line and doubts swirl over future support from the United States.