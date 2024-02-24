EU chiefs make anniversary vow to support Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The EU’s top officials vowed on Feb 23, ahead of the second anniversary of Russia’ invasion of Ukraine, to keep up the bloc’s “strong and unwavering” backing for Kyiv to end the war.
“More than ever, we remain united and true to our promise to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the heads of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament said, in a statement.
“The European Union will continue its strong and unwavering political, military, financial, economic, diplomatic and humanitarian support to help Ukraine defend itself, protect its people, its cities and its critical infrastructure, restore its territorial integrity, bring back the thousands of deported children, and bring the war to an end,” they said.
Diplomats said the statement was initially meant to come out in the name of the EU’s 27 countries but Hungary – Russia’s closest ally in the bloc – refused to agree.
The second anniversary on Feb 24 comes as Ukraine’s outgunned troops are struggling to hold the front line and doubts swirl over future support from the United States.
European Council president Charles Michel, EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and parliament president Roberta Metsola, pledged “we will continue to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs, including deliveries of urgently needed ammunition and missiles.”
“Russia and its leaders will pay a growing price for their actions,” they said.
“Together with partners, we have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia and those complicit in the war and remain ready to increase the pressure on Russia to limit its ability to wage war.”
The EU on Feb 23 formally imposed a 13th package of sanctions on Moscow since it launched the invasion in February 2022.
But Russia’s economy has proved unexpectedly resilient to the West’s economic onslaught and the Kremlin shows no sign of changing course on the war.
In a further show of support, Brussels said Ms von der Leyen will travel to Kyiv on Feb 24 for the anniversary. AFP