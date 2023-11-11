Croatian defence minister seriously injured in car crash

Croatian Defence Minister Mario Banozic was travelling in his private car when it collided with a van, killing the van driver.
VINKOVCI, Croatia - Croatia’s defence minister was seriously injured on Saturday in a car collision that killed the driver of the other vehicle, his ministry said.

Mario Banozic was travelling in his private car and was leaving the town of Vinkovci, 276 kilometres east of the capital Zagreb, when it rammed into a van, a statement said.

Mr Banozic suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital, government spokesman Marko Milic said, adding: “According to the doctors, his life is out of danger”.

Born in 1979, Mr Banozic has held the defence portfolio since 2020. AFP

