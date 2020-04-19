Coronavirus: France's death toll increases, at slowing rate

Police officers check the papers of people in downtown Paris on April 18, 2020.
Police officers check the papers of people in downtown Paris on April 18, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
3 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - France registered 642 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Saturday (April 18), bringing the total to 19,323, the fourth-highest tally in the world, although the number of people in hospital declined for a fourth day running.

France's public health authority said in a statement that the total number of people in intensive care units also fell for the 10th day in a row, to 5,833 - the lowest level since March 31.

France has been in virtual lockdown since March 17 as part of efforts to curb the outbreak.

 

