Climate activists find a way to get Germany’s attention: stop traffic

BERLIN – The radical climate activists tried hunger strikes. They glued themselves to famous paintings. They tried to disrupt a classical concert. They confronted lawmakers trying to enter parliament. They even desecrated an official Christmas tree of the city of Berlin.

It took them donning neon vests, walking into traffic at rush hour and gluing themselves to the streets in Berlin and Munich, causing kilometres-long backups and bringing drivers to murderous rage, to make their protest impossible to ignore.

With their actions, carried out with increasing frequency as 2022 drew to a close, they have attracted enormous attention in a country where cars reign supreme, home to BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen and the autobahn.

But they have also united almost everyone in politics in Berlin, and much of the public, against them.

They have become a target for conservatives and embarrassment for the governing Green Party, which has long been working within the political system toward the same goals.

And their tactics have stirred debate even within the broader environmentalist movement over how much is too much in pursuit of climate goals.

The answer from the protesters, who are the German chapter of an environmental group called Last Generation, is that the climate crisis warrants drastic action.

The group was founded in 2021 when a small number of activists went on a weeks-long hunger strike in front of the parliament building in Berlin.

It is now well-funded and has since grown to include a few hundred active members.

Their actions have earned, among other things, a reference in the president’s Christmas speech last week – a sign that their protests have struck a nerve.

Their immediate demands – things such as ending food waste, enforcing strict speed limits to reduce emissions and subsidising rail travel – may seem tame, but their ultimate message is urgent: The world is in a climate emergency and business as usual is not an option.

“They mix claims really easy to implement, majority-winning policy claims – things that are quite accessible for a majority of the population – with a system criticism,” said Daniel Saldivia Gonzatti, who studies protests at WZB Berlin Social Science Center. “It’s effective.”

And enraging. Friedrich Merz, head of the conservative opposition, called Last Generation a criminal organisation and wants authorities to test whether it could be declared illegal.

Another politician, Alexander Dobrindt, parliamentary leader of the Bavarian conservative party, compared the group to the Red Army Faction, a notorious band of left-wing terrorists who robbed, murdered and kidnapped in the 1970s.