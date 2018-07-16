British royal family releases official photos of Prince Louis' christening

The British royal family released four photographs on Sunday (July 15) to commemorate Prince Louis' christening.

The third child of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was christened by Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, on July 9.

Fifth in line to the British throne, Prince Louis was born on April 23.

According to tradition, he was baptised with water from River Jordan, and wore the same christening gown used by his siblings Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three.

The photos were taken at Clarence House, the official London residence of Prince Louis' grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The prince and his family were joined by newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as well as Kate Middleton's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews. The Middletons' parents and brother were present in one photo.

In one photo, Princess Charlotte looked like a doting older sister as she held Prince Louis' hand, affectionately gazing at him while the other family members looked at the camera.



PHOTO: TWITTER/@KENSINGTONROYAL



The Duchess of Cambridge also appeared a blissful mother in a portrait shot, as she cradled the prince in her arms.